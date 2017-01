Clemson ended a 35-year national-title drought with Monday’s win over Alabama, thanks to Georgia-born quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you’re a Georgia fan, you have to be wondering if Watson could’ve ended Georgia’s 36-year drought — the whole “what if a kid who is from Gainesville, Ga., went to college 45 miles away in Athens?” thing. […]

