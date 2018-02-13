

*Dion Caputi’s 2018 NFL Draft position rankings are based on pre-Combine film study and encompass evaluations from various All-Star bowls (Shrine Game, Senior Bowl, etc.). Note: Honorable mentions (“HM”) aren’t necessarily the No. 6 rated players by position, but noteworthy nevertheless.

Quarterback

Sam Darnold, USC Josh Rosen, UCLA Baker Mayfield, OU Lamar Jackson, LOU Riley Ferguson, MEM

HM: Nic Shimonek, TTU

Running Back

Saquon Barkley, PSU Ronald Jones III, USC Sony Michel, UGA Derrius Guice, LSU Kerryon Johnson, AUB

HM: Rashaad Penny, SDSU

Wide Receiver

Anthony Miller, MEM Calvin Ridley, BAMA Christian Kirk, TAMU Courtland Sutton, SMU Equanimeous St. Brown, ND

HM: Daurice Fountain, UNI



Tight End

Mark Andrews, OU Mike Gesicki, PSU Hayden Hurst, SCAR Troy Fumagalli, WISC Tyler Conklin, CMU

HM: Adam Breneman, UMASS

Offensive Tackle

Mike McGlinchey, ND Desmond Harrison, WGA Orlando Brown, OU Connor Williams, UT Tyrell Crosby, ORE

HM: Brandon Parker, NCAT

Offensive Guard/Center

Quenton Nelson, ND Isaiah Wynn, UGA Billy Price, OSU Braden Smith, AUB Frank Ragnow, ARK

HM: Mark Korte, ALBERTA

Interior Defensive Line/Defensive Tackle

Vita Vea, UW Rasheem Green, USC Taven Bryan, UF Derek Nnadi, FSU R.J. McIntosh, MIA (FL)

HM: Harrison Phillips, STAN

Edge Defender/Defensive End

Bradley Chubb, NCST Marcus Davenport, UTSA Arden Key, LSU Harold Landry, BC Jeff Holland, AUB

HM: Joe Ostman, CMU

Linebacker

Roquan Smith, UGA Tremaine Edmunds, VT Leighton Vander Esch, BOISE Malik Jefferson, UT Shaquem Griffin, UCF

HM: Frank Ginda, SJSU / Lorenzo Carter, UGA

Cornerback

Joshua Jackson, IOWA Jaire Alexander, LOU Denzel Ward, OSU Holton Hill, UT Mike Hughes, UCF

HM: Devron Davis, UTSA / Siran Neal, JSU



Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick, BAMA Derwin James, FSU DeShon Elliott, UT Ronnie Harrison, BAMA Justin Reid, STAN

HM: Jordan Whitehead, PITT

Kicker/Punter

Michael Dickson, UT (punter) Eddy Pineiro, UF (kicker) Matthew McCrane, KSU (kicker) Daniel Carlson, AUB (kicker) Shane Tripucka, TAMU (punter)

HM: Ryan Santoso, UMN (punter/kickoff specialist)

Hit me up on Twitter: @NFLDraftUpdate