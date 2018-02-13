*Dion Caputi’s 2018 NFL Draft position rankings are based on pre-Combine film study and encompass evaluations from various All-Star bowls (Shrine Game, Senior Bowl, etc.). Note: Honorable mentions (“HM”) aren’t necessarily the No. 6 rated players by position, but noteworthy nevertheless.
Quarterback
- Sam Darnold, USC
- Josh Rosen, UCLA
- Baker Mayfield, OU
- Lamar Jackson, LOU
- Riley Ferguson, MEM
HM: Nic Shimonek, TTU
Running Back
- Saquon Barkley, PSU
- Ronald Jones III, USC
- Sony Michel, UGA
- Derrius Guice, LSU
- Kerryon Johnson, AUB
HM: Rashaad Penny, SDSU
Wide Receiver
- Anthony Miller, MEM
- Calvin Ridley, BAMA
- Christian Kirk, TAMU
- Courtland Sutton, SMU
- Equanimeous St. Brown, ND
HM: Daurice Fountain, UNI
Tight End
- Mark Andrews, OU
- Mike Gesicki, PSU
- Hayden Hurst, SCAR
- Troy Fumagalli, WISC
- Tyler Conklin, CMU
HM: Adam Breneman, UMASS
Offensive Tackle
- Mike McGlinchey, ND
- Desmond Harrison, WGA
- Orlando Brown, OU
- Connor Williams, UT
- Tyrell Crosby, ORE
HM: Brandon Parker, NCAT
Offensive Guard/Center
- Quenton Nelson, ND
- Isaiah Wynn, UGA
- Billy Price, OSU
- Braden Smith, AUB
- Frank Ragnow, ARK
HM: Mark Korte, ALBERTA
Interior Defensive Line/Defensive Tackle
- Vita Vea, UW
- Rasheem Green, USC
- Taven Bryan, UF
- Derek Nnadi, FSU
- R.J. McIntosh, MIA (FL)
HM: Harrison Phillips, STAN
Edge Defender/Defensive End
- Bradley Chubb, NCST
- Marcus Davenport, UTSA
- Arden Key, LSU
- Harold Landry, BC
- Jeff Holland, AUB
HM: Joe Ostman, CMU
Linebacker
- Roquan Smith, UGA
- Tremaine Edmunds, VT
- Leighton Vander Esch, BOISE
- Malik Jefferson, UT
- Shaquem Griffin, UCF
HM: Frank Ginda, SJSU / Lorenzo Carter, UGA
Cornerback
- Joshua Jackson, IOWA
- Jaire Alexander, LOU
- Denzel Ward, OSU
- Holton Hill, UT
- Mike Hughes, UCF
HM: Devron Davis, UTSA / Siran Neal, JSU
Safety
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, BAMA
- Derwin James, FSU
- DeShon Elliott, UT
- Ronnie Harrison, BAMA
- Justin Reid, STAN
HM: Jordan Whitehead, PITT
Kicker/Punter
- Michael Dickson, UT (punter)
- Eddy Pineiro, UF (kicker)
- Matthew McCrane, KSU (kicker)
- Daniel Carlson, AUB (kicker)
- Shane Tripucka, TAMU (punter)
HM: Ryan Santoso, UMN (punter/kickoff specialist)
