*Dion Caputi’s 2018 NFL Draft position rankings are based on pre-Combine film study and encompass evaluations from various All-Star bowls (Shrine Game, Senior Bowl, etc.). Note: Honorable mentions (“HM”) aren’t necessarily the No. 6 rated players by position, but noteworthy nevertheless.

Quarterback

  1. Sam Darnold, USC
  2. Josh Rosen, UCLA
  3. Baker Mayfield, OU
  4. Lamar Jackson, LOU
  5. Riley Ferguson, MEM

HM: Nic Shimonek, TTU

Running Back

  1. Saquon Barkley, PSU
  2. Ronald Jones III, USC
  3. Sony Michel, UGA
  4. Derrius Guice, LSU
  5. Kerryon Johnson, AUB

HM: Rashaad Penny, SDSU

Memphis star Anthony Miller amassed 2,896 yards and 32 touchdowns on 191 receptions over the last two seasons.

Wide Receiver

  1. Anthony Miller, MEM
  2. Calvin Ridley, BAMA
  3. Christian Kirk, TAMU
  4. Courtland Sutton, SMU
  5. Equanimeous St. Brown, ND

HM: Daurice Fountain, UNI

Tight End

  1. Mark Andrews, OU
  2. Mike Gesicki, PSU
  3. Hayden Hurst, SCAR
  4. Troy Fumagalli, WISC
  5. Tyler Conklin, CMU

HM: Adam Breneman, UMASS

Offensive Tackle

  1. Mike McGlinchey, ND
  2. Desmond Harrison, WGA
  3. Orlando Brown, OU
  4. Connor Williams, UT
  5. Tyrell Crosby, ORE

HM: Brandon Parker, NCAT

Offensive Guard/Center

  1. Quenton Nelson, ND
  2. Isaiah Wynn, UGA
  3. Billy Price, OSU
  4. Braden Smith, AUB
  5. Frank Ragnow, ARK

HM: Mark Korte, ALBERTA

Interior Defensive Line/Defensive Tackle

  1. Vita Vea, UW
  2. Rasheem Green, USC
  3. Taven Bryan, UF
  4. Derek Nnadi, FSU
  5. R.J. McIntosh, MIA (FL)

HM: Harrison Phillips, STAN

Pass rusher Jeff Holland is comparable to fellow Auburn alum Dee Ford, who was selected 23rd overall in 2014.

Edge Defender/Defensive End

  1. Bradley Chubb, NCST
  2. Marcus Davenport, UTSA
  3. Arden Key, LSU
  4. Harold Landry, BC
  5. Jeff Holland, AUB

HM: Joe Ostman, CMU

Linebacker

  1. Roquan Smith, UGA
  2. Tremaine Edmunds, VT
  3. Leighton Vander Esch, BOISE
  4. Malik Jefferson, UT
  5. Shaquem Griffin, UCF

HM: Frank Ginda, SJSU / Lorenzo Carter, UGA

Cornerback

  1. Joshua Jackson, IOWA
  2. Jaire Alexander, LOU
  3. Denzel Ward, OSU
  4. Holton Hill, UT
  5. Mike Hughes, UCF

HM: Devron Davis, UTSA / Siran Neal, JSU

Safety

  1. Minkah Fitzpatrick, BAMA
  2. Derwin James, FSU
  3. DeShon Elliott, UT
  4. Ronnie Harrison, BAMA
  5. Justin Reid, STAN

HM: Jordan Whitehead, PITT

Texas' Aussie-born punter was named MVP of the Texas Bowl after 10 of his 11 punts were downed within Missouri's 15-yard line.

Kicker/Punter

  1. Michael Dickson, UT (punter)
  2. Eddy Pineiro, UF (kicker)
  3. Matthew McCrane, KSU (kicker)
  4. Daniel Carlson, AUB (kicker)
  5. Shane Tripucka, TAMU (punter)

HM: Ryan Santoso, UMN (punter/kickoff specialist)

 

