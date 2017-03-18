Documents reveal Tracy Rocker was fired as defensive line coach at Georgia

Former Georgia defensive line coach Tracy Rocker was fired from his job when he left the school in February, according to documents obtained by multiple outlets through an open records request on Friday. Rocker, who also was associate head coach, was given a notice of termination signed by athletic director Greg McGarity on Feb. 6. “The […]

