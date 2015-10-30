Dolphins’ Cameron Wake tears Achilles in loss to Patriots

Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake tore his left Achilles tendon during a loss to the undefeated New England Patriots.

Wake may be out for the season. He was on crutches after the game.

“We’ll find out on Cam,” coach Dan Campbell said. “If something happens there, that can hurt us. I don’t know if, what or how long it will be.”

Wake had seven sacks in the past three games.

“I would feel horrible, and I know his teammates would, too, if that’s the case,” Campbell said of losing Wake for the rest of the season. “We’ll see what happens with this. But if you lost a guy like Cam, it would hurt. Not only is he a leader, but he’s a very productive player.”

