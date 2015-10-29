Dolphins Face Patriots In Pivotal TNF Divisional Battle

The New England Patriots’ assault on the NFL continues tonight when they host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. The Thursday Night Football matchup will be a pivotal AFC East game for the Dolphins, who at 3-3 face the Herculean task of taking down the unbeaten 6-0 Patriots.

The Dolphins head to Foxboro on the heels of a dominant 44-26 win over the Houston Texans last week. That momentum has allowed ticket prices to remain firm on the secondary market, dropping ever-so-slightly before the 8:25 p.m. kick-off. According to TiqIQ the average secondary market price for Patriots vs Dolphins tickets is now $273.25, down 8% from last Saturday’s average of $297.53. If looking just to get past the gates at Gillette tonight, the cheapest available ticket is currently listed for $155.

The Dolphins look to avoid being the Patriots’ latest victim this season and will have their work cut out for them if they hope to keep the game close. Fans still coordinating traveling plans to tonight’s game can find the best deals on flights and hotels on Hipmunk.com. Foxboro hotels on Hipmunk.com start at $105 per night while Airbnb options can be found for as low as $53 per night.

It has been smooth sailing for Bill Belichick’s Patriots, who made a big statement last week with a 30-23 win over the surging New York Jets at home. At 4-2 the Jets will now need to make up considerable ground and hope the Patriots waver down the stretch if they have any chance of claiming the division. For the time being, however, the Patriots are laying waste to anything and everything in their way.

The Patriots have a favorable record against the Dolphins at home in recent years. Since the 2010 season, the Dolphins have traveled to Foxboro five times and have lost each affair, with three of those games being dropped by 28 points or more. The Dolphins hold the series lead all-time at 52-47-0 dating back to 1966, but the Patriots have lost just once in Foxboro over their last 22 home games, including the playoffs.

Tonight’s game will be a telling one for the Dolphins, who play four of their next five games on the road and three of those coming against divisional opponents. They could very well be buried by Week 10 when they return home to take on the Eagles but could just as well be in the divisional hunt by with a string of wins. Expect a high scoring affair tonight and the train to keep rolling for the Patriots.