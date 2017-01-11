Georgia hopes it won’t take until 2020 to play at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the Bulldogs do know they will open the ’20 season there with a Monday night game against Virginia. That announcement was made Wednesday by the schools and the Peach Bowl. “Two teams with a very competitive history, a prime Monday […]

The post Done deal: Georgia to open 2020 season against Virginia in Atlanta appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill