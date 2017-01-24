Ed Orgeron announces LSU spring practice start date, game date

LSU will begin the first spring practice of the Ed Orgeron era on March 11, with the spring game on April 22. Ed Orgeron says #LSU will begin spring on March 11. Spring game is April 22. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 24, 2017 The Tigers are expected to play their spring game at Tiger […]

