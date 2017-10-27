JACKSONVILLE — You want a bold Florida-Georgia prediction? This will be Jim McElwain’s last game as coach at Florida. Win or lose, Gator Nation will wake up on Monday with Randy Shannon as interim coach. Based on what I’ve seen and heard out of Gainesville the past couple of weeks, I think McElwain wants out. […]

The post End of Jim McElwain era might be closer than everyone thinks appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill