Eric LeGrand to receive WWE Warrior Award during WrestleMania weekend

Former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand, who became paralyzed while making a tackle against Army during a game back in October of 2010, will receive the “Warrior Award” during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Orlando on March 31. The award, which is named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, is “presented to an […]

