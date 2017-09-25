ESPN exec on ‘GameDay’ in NYC: Energy here greater than any college campus

In its 25 years of broadcasting college football’s signature pregame show, “College GameDay,” live on location, ESPN had never taken the broadcast off campus or away from a city hosting a major college football showdown. Until Saturday. On September 23rd, the show broadcast live from Times Square in New York City without a significant college […]

