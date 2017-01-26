ESPN set to be on hand at 16 different schools on National Signing Day

ESPN announced Wednesday that it will be on hand at 16 different schools as a part of its National Signing Day coverage on Feb. 1. The network will have reporters on location at Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Clemson, Penn State, South Carolina, Arkansas Colorado, Kentucky and Texas. […]

