ESPN’s David Pollack predicts Florida as favorite to win SEC East

ESPN analyst David Pollack believes the Florida Gators have an excellent chance to return to the SEC Championship for the third consecutive year. Pollack discussed the Gators’ upcoming season during an appearance on “Midday Chalk” with Joe Cowart and Anthony Wiggins on 1010XL Jax Sports Radio this week. He believes Florida will field its most […]

