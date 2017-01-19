Former Alabama defensive line coach Bo Davis has regrets about the way he exited the school. Speaking publicly for the first time since his resignation last April over an NCAA investigation, Davis told AL.com that he wishes he “handled it differently.” “I think about it all the time and wish I handled it differently,” Davis […]

The post Ex-Alabama assistant Bo Davis on NCAA investigation: ‘I wish I handled it differently’ appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill