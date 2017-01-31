Former Alabama quarterback Blake Barnett found out that he has won an appeal with the NCAA to be immediately eligible to play in 2017. This means that Barnett can start against New Mexico State when Arizona State opens its season on August 31. When you find out you’re eligible for game 1! August 31 can’t […]

The post Ex-Alabama QB Blake Barnett is immediately eligible to play at Arizona State appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill