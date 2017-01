One day after leaving his post at Auburn to take the offensive coordinator job at UConn, Rhett Lashlee has spoken out. Lashlee, who held the same position at Auburn, joined “SportsTalk with Bo Mattingly,” a syndicated radio show in Arkansas, to discuss a move many have since questioned. “Sometimes perception doesn’t always meet reality to […]

The post Ex-Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee: ‘Perception doesn’t always meet reality’ appeared first on Gridiron Now.