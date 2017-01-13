Ex-Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee: ‘Perception doesn’t always meet reality’

Late Wednesday night it was announced that Rhett Lashlee decided to leave his post as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn. His “choosing” to leave a $600,000 a year job in the SEC for just over half that salary at Group of 5 school UConn for the same position has raised more than […]

