Ex-Michigan long snapper Scott Sypniewski heading to Vanderbilt for senior season

The career of Michigan long snapper Scott Sypniewski at Michigan has come to an end after his announcement to pursue a graduate transfer to Vanderbilt. He announced the news on Twitter. I will be playing at Vanderbilt for my fifth and final season! #VU #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/NKH5XG7n6C — Scott (@Sypniewski31) February 16, 2017 Sypniewski appeared in […]

