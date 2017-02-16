Former Michigan long snapper Scott Sypniewski announced Thursday on Twitter that he will transfer to Vanderbilt for his final season of eligibility. I will be playing at Vanderbilt for my fifth and final season! #VU #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/NKH5XG7n6C — Scott (@Sypniewski31) February 16, 2017 “I will be playing at Vanderbilt for my fifth and final season! […]

The post Ex-Michigan long snapper Scott Sypniewski transferring to Vanderbilt appeared first on Gridiron Now.

