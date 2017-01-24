Ex-Ole Miss QB Bo Wallace to become assistant at ‘Last Chance U’

Before he was setting records as Ole Miss’ quarterback, Bo Wallace was doing the same at East Mississippi Community College, made famous as “Last Chance U” in a Netflix documentary series. Wallace is returning to his roots, then, in a way. He has been hired as an offensive assistant coach at East Mississippi CC, the […]

