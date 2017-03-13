Ex-Penn State athletic director Tim Curley pleads guilty to child endangerment

Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor child endangerment on Monday inside a Harrisburg, Pa. courtroom. This stems from his mishandling of a 2001 child sexual assault claim involving former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky. Curley, former school president Graham Spanier and former Penn State senior vice president […]

