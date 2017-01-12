Former Tennessee running back Treyvon Paulk has signed with FCS member Samford. It’s been a journey, to say the least, for Paulk. Just got better. Give this Dog the Rock #Squad17 pic.twitter.com/1iADSUM2VT — Chris Hatcher (@HatchAttack1) January 9, 2017 Paulk, who is from Alpharetta, Ga., an Atlanta suburb, spent the past two seasons at Hutchinson […]

The post Ex-Vols RB Treyvon Paulk, who was dismissed from UT, finds new home at Samford appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill