FAU football team staying in Wisconsin indefinitely due to Hurricane Irma

The Florida Atlantic football team is remaining in Madison, Wisconsin, following its 31-14 loss to Wisconsin to keep out of the path of Hurricane Irma. FAU athletic director Pat Chun told ESPN.com after the game Saturday that the team will stay in the city indefinitely. Along with the team itself, Chun said the families of […]

