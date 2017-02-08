Fayetteville, Arkansas ranks first in SEC among ‘Best Places to Live’

U.S. News & World Report named Fayetteville, Arkansas as one of the best cities to live in the United States on Tuesday. In its annual “100 Best Places to Live in the USA” list, Fayetteville placed fifth overall, which makes them first among all SEC towns. The University of Arkansas is in Fayetteville. Among SEC […]

