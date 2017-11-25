Florida blew it. I’m not referencing Chip Kelly specifically; we will never know how that would’ve worked out. No, the Gators have blown their entire coaching search. Florida fired Jim McElwain in October, giving it a huge advantage to jump ahead of all the other schools contemplating coaching changes, yet did nothing with that advantage. […]

The post Florida has itself to blame for allowing Chip Kelly to slip through its fingers appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill