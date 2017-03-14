Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio will undergo surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder on Wednesday, according to Jim McElwain. The Gators coach made the announcement on Tuesday before their first practice after spring break. RELATED: Luke Del Rio out for spring, setting up 2-man QB battle for Gators McElwain said that this latest procedure is […]

The post Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio to undergo another shoulder operation Wednesday appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill