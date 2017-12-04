Florida State deal with Willie Taggart could be done at any time

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that Oregon coach Willie Taggart is far and away Florida State’s top choice to replace Jimbo Fisher, to the point that one of his current Ducks assistants is looking into where the best schools in Tallahassee are for his children. Sources tell GN that Taggart’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, is close to […]

