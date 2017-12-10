Willie Taggart must have a mix of espresso and Monster Energy running through his veins. He’s hit the recruiting trail in a blitz as up-tempo and aggressive as his Gulf Coast Offense. Since arriving in Tallahassee, he has been constantly working the phones trying to dig up “The players that want to be Noles!” Much […]

The post Florida State scheduling visit for Tennessee QB commit Michael Penix Jr. appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill