Florida State tight ends coach Tim Brewster just might have been overly excited following five-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson decision to sign with the Seminoles. Maybe he forgot media members were attending the National Signing Day pep rally on Wednesday for fans hosted by the Seminoles coaches. Whatever the case, the Florida State assistant decided it […]

The post Florida State tight ends coach Tim Brewster throws shade at Mississippi State appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill