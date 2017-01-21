Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has made a living by creating ways to promote his Wolverines program. First it was satellite camps, which ruffled many feathers in SEC country. The most recent creative angle played by Harbaugh was holding spring break practices at Bradenton, Florida’s IMG Academy. In a clear repudiation of Harbaugh’s spring break practices […]

The post Forget Florida, Jim Harbaugh may take Wolverines to Rome ahead of NCAA ban appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill