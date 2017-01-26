Former Alabama QB Cooper Bateman enrolls at Utah, expected to walk-on

Former Alabama quarterback Cooper Bateman has enrolled at Utah for his final season of eligibility. While Bateman’s not currently on the football team, he’s expected to walk-on it this spring. Scott Garrard of Salt Lake City’s 1280 The Zone first pointed out Thursday that Bateman’s name comes up in the University of Utah student directory. Utah […]

