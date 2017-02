Former Auburn LB joining Mississippi State defensive support staff

Former Auburn linebacker Karibi Dede has been hired as a defensive quality control assistant at Mississippi State. Dede worked with new Bulldogs defensive coordinator Todd Grantham at Louisville. Quick MSU football news: Former Auburn player Karibi Dede has been hired for defensive quality control. Worked with Grantham at Louisville. — Bob Carskadon (@bobcarskadon) February 17, […]

