Former Tennessee QB Todd Helton joining Vols baseball staff

Todd Helton gained notoriety for his post-Tennessee career as a first baseman for the Colorado Rockies. But before his 17-year MLB career began, he may have been better known as the backup quarterback behind Peyton Manning for the Volunteers. Now, Helton is coming back at Tennessee, albeit with the baseball team for whom he also […]

