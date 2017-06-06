Move over “Auburn to the SEC East” as an off-season talking point and let’s welcome in “whether or not Tennessee needs to play Alabama every year.” This was a topic brought up in a recent column by John Adams of the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “The Opening Drive” on WJOX-FM in Birmingham wanted to hear the opinion […]

The post Former Vols’ QB says ’of course’ Tennessee needs to play Alabama, but… appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill