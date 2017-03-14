Emily Austen, who was fired from her job as a Fox Sports reporter for making racially insensitive remarks in June 2016, spoke to the Florida football team Tuesday, and she said she hopes the players can learn from her mistakes. In 2016, I made a bad decision and my life took an unexpected turn. Now, […]

The post Fox Sports reporter fired for racial remarks speaks to Florida team appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill