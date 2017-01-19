Fox Sports’ Spencer Tillman thinks Auburn needs to look at USF OC Sterlin Gilbert

Auburn is searching for a replacement for offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, and Fox Sports analyst Spencer Tillman has a particular candidate in mind for Gus Malzahn: USF offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert. Gilbert was the offensive coordinator at Texas in 2016 and followed Charlie Strong to USF. “Sterlin Gilbert would be the guy,” Tillman said Thursday […]

