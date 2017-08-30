Frank Beamer could have faded into the tapestry of college football upon retiring, leaving behind him a wake of adoring fans and players and a style of play all his own – “Beamer ball.” That wouldn’t be very Frank Beamer-like. Beamer is a giver and among the warmest people I know. He loves the game […]

The post Frank Beamer excited about serving on CFP Selection Committee appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill