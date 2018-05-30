Freedom of Information request reveals details of Phil Fulmer’s contract

Outlined in a 29-page document obtained by Gridiron Now via a Freedom of Information request, Phillip Fulmer has numerous bonus opportunities, an additional $60,000-plus in de facto annual income aside from his specified salary, and a downward-escalating buyout clause in his four-year pact with the University of Tennessee to serve as athletic director. Perhaps coincidentally, […]

