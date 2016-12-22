There are three bowl games Friday, including a cool coaching matchup in the Dollar General Bowl: The bowl has the second-oldest coach in the FBS ranks (Ohio’s Frank Solich, above right, who is 71) against the third-youngest (Troy’s Neal Brown, above left, who is 36). Here’s a quick look at Friday’s three bowl games: the […]

The post Friday bowl primer: Dollar General Bowl coaching matchup offers intrigue appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill