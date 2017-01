There are five bowl games Friday, tying it with December 17 as the busiest day of the postseason. And the five contests include the first New Year’s Six bowl. SEC teams are involved in two of the five – the Liberty Bowl with Georgia taking on TCU and the Music City Bowl matching Tennessee and […]

The post Friday bowl primer: Orange Bowl grabs the spotlight appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill