FSU tight ends coach Tim Brewster follows Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M

Tight end coach Tim Brewster, one of Jimbo Fisher’s ace recruiters, will follow his boss from Tallahassee to College Station. Brewster tweeted the news Tuesday morning. I will now join Jimbo in College Station. God Bless and always #GoNoles🍢🍢 — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) December 12, 2017 Brewster had been in charge of the Seminoles’ tight […]

