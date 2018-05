“If you don’t think South Florida is important to us…. as a coach at Wagner College, the first guy I ever signed, went on to be an All-American, went to Gulliver Prep (in Miami),” Dan Mullen. The most important state in the Union in terms of football recruiting is Florida. There is a wealth of […]

The post Gators appear to be de-emphasizing South Florida recruiting appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill