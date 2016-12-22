Georgia’s athletic department has fined tight ends/special teams coach Shane Beamer $25,000 for his involvement in the Wake Forest leaked information scandal. Beamer was involved, when he was an assistant coach at Virginia Tech. Beamer released a statement to apologize for his involvement with former Wake Forest assistant coach-turned broadcaster, Tommy Elrod. “While at Virginia […]

The post Georgia fines TE/special teams coach Shane Beamer for involvement in “Wakey Leaks” appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill