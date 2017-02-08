Georgia hires defensive line coach Tray Scott away from Ole Miss

About 24 hours after news broke that Tracy Rocker no longer was Georgia’s defensive line coach, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has hired Rocker’s replacement from another SEC program. Ole Miss defensive line coach Tray Scott, whose hiring by Hugh Freeze was announced on January 1, is Georgia’s new defensive line coach. In a statement announcing […]

