Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley granted redshirt for 2016 season

The NCAA has declared that Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley will be granted a redshirt for his first season in 2016. School officials confirmed the news to multiple outlets Monday. Kindley played just one snap during the 2016 season. It came in UGA’s 28-27 win over Missouri in the Bulldogs’ third game of the season. It is […]

