Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley granted redshirt season for 2016

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley will enter 2017 spring practice as a redshirt freshman after being granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA on Monday. Georgia officials confirmed the news to multiple outlets. Kindley played just one snap during the 2016 season. It came in UGA’s 28-27 win over Missouri in the Bulldogs’ […]

