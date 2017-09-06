Georgia’s Dominick Sanders looking forward to ‘punishing’ Notre Dame

ATHENS, Ga. — Some Georgia players are looking forward to facing Notre Dame, a program with as rich a college football history as any. Senior safety Dominick Sanders is not one of them. “I don’t really know anything about them,” Sanders said. “My main thing is coming out and punishing them from the start. I […]

