HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” kicks off its 23rd season Tuesday night with a feature on former Alabama and NFL fullback Kevin Turner. Turner lost his battle with ALS on March 24, 2016. Turner’s story is told by “Real Sports” correspondent Jon Frankel. Turner was diagnosed with ALS in 2010. One of his teammates […]

The post HBO’s ‘Real Sports’ to feature ex-Alabama FB Kevin Turner’s ALS battle appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill