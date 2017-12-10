How every Heisman winner has fared in his bowl game

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will try to become the fifth Heisman winner in the past nine seasons to double-up and also win a national title ring. Alabama’s Mark Ingram in 2009, Auburn’s Cam Newton in ’10, Florida State’s Jameis Winston in ’13 and Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015 followed up their Heisman-winning campaigns by starring […]

