In Battle of Unbeaten Teams, Broncos vs Packers Tickets Exceeding $700 Average on Resale Market

Super Bowl 50 may be more than three months away, but this Sunday’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos could be an early look into who will play in Santa Clara come February.

Sunday’s game at Sports Authority Field is generating playoff-like ticket prices on the secondary market, too. According to TiqIQ, the average secondary market price for Broncos vs Packers tickets is now $703.04, making it the most expensive remaining game in Denver this season. If looking just to get in, the cheapest ticket available is listed for $414.

While ticket prices are high for the Week 8 showdown at Sports Authority Field, many hotels can still be found in the Denver area at affordable rates. Denver hotels on Hipmunk.com start for as low as $60 per night this weekend while four-star hotels begin at $164 each night. Flight options are also available on Hipmunk for those traveling from out of state.

Both the Broncos and Packers are 6-0 on the season ahead of their Week 8 game, two of five teams that are still unbeaten entering Week 8. Alongside the obvious threat of future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning the Broncos own one of the most feared defenses in the NFL, who have allowed a league-leading 281.3 YPG.

The pass rush will be a decisive factor in how well Aaron Rodgers plays for the Packers. The Broncos have recorded 26 sacks through the first six games of the season, which is tied for first in the league alongside the 7-0 New England Patriots. Running backs Eddie Lacy and James Starks have traded places all season long for the Packers without much consistency and will only have a bigger mountain to climb Sunday against the a Broncos defense that allows just 3.6 yards per carry.

Of course, Peyton Manning will also be susceptible to a formidable Packers defense, so a runaway game won’t likely be in the cards for the Broncos. Manning has had a nightmarish start to the season despite his team’s overall success, throwing just seven passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions en route to a 72.5 QBR – his lowest since his rookie season. The Broncos can hold their own defensively, but have been forced to carry a larger workload with Manning’s slow start. Manning will again have his hands full against a defense that leads the league with just 101 total points allowed.