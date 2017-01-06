Is Arkansas going to be in the market for a new defensive coordinator?

FootballScoop.com – a coach-centric website – is reporting that Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith is leaving for the same job at Wake Forest, but Smith refutes the report. Talked to Arkansas DC Robb Smith and reports he has been offered a job at Wake Forrest are not true. — Bo Mattingly (@SportsTalkwBo) January 6, 2017 […]

